Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The cast iron milepost is painted white with black figures and decorations

A milepost painted with unusual images has been stolen from the side of a road in East Sussex.

Its disappearance from the A22 near Halland was discovered on 24 January but it is thought it may have been removed earlier in the month.

It is made of cast iron and painted white with black decorations.

Sussex Police said the milepost, believed to have been one of only 9,000 remaining nationwide, could "never be replaced".

Heritage crime officer PCSO Daryl Holter said mileposts were "unique to the locations they stand on".

"Sadly, many were removed or defaced during the Second World War, while others have been demolished by road-widening, collision damage or hedge and verge cutting."

PCSO Holter added: "The posts provide a glimpse of times past and once gone can never be replaced."