Image copyright Family handout Image caption Christian Penwill's eight-year-old daughter Nina was taken by her mother Inesa Ivanova

A mother who is accused of abducting her daughter is facing arrest in Lithuania.

Christian Penwill, from Brighton, says his daughter Nina, eight, was last seen in the UK on 22 January 2019.

His ex-partner, Inesa Ivanova, is accused of taking Nina to Vilnius in breach of a court order preventing her being taken abroad.

Sussex Police said a European Arrest Warrant had been granted by Brighton Magistrates.

The order preventing Ms Ivanova was from removing Nina from the UK was issued in December 2018.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Inesa Ivanova took her daughter Nina to Lithuania in January 2019

Mr Penwill discovered his daughter had been taken out of the country one month later when he contacted Nina's school to check on her attendance.

The school informed him Nina's mother had sent an email to remove her from the register and that she would be educated from home instead.

Mr Penwill said he was then told by police his ex-partner had left the UK.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Nina was taken to Lithuania from her family home in Brighton

He said: "It has been over six months since I have had any contact with my daughter.

"To be at school one day and the next be hustled on a plane to a country in the night where she did not speak the language would have been traumatic.

"There were no goodbyes to anyone."

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "A European Arrest Warrant has been granted by Brighton magistrates for the arrest of a named person on a charge of child abduction.

"There is no suggestion at this time that the child in question is at any known risk of harm."

