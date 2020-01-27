Image copyright BurgessHillUncovered Image caption Haywards Heath College closed in 2014 and was due to reopen in September

A fire has broken out at a college in West Sussex.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) sent eight engines and an aerial ladder to Haywards Heath sixth form college at Harlands Road at about 14:00 GMT

The college closed in 2014 but had been due to reopen in September following a takeover by Chichester College Group.

WSFRS said the fire was in a new building under construction at the site.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.