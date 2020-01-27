Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Sandy Seagrave and Amy Appleton died from head injuries

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering his wife and another woman.

Teacher Amy Appleton, 32, and Sandy Seagrave, 76, were found dead outside a house in Crawley Down, West Sussex, on 22 December. Both women died from head injuries.

Daniel Appleton, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down, was remanded in custody after appearing at Crawley Magistrates' Court.

The 37-year-old will appear at Lewes Crown Court later this week.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Daniel Appleton is accused of murdering his wife Amy and 76-year-old Sandy Seagrave

Ms Appleton, who taught at Copthorne Church of England Junior School, was described by her family as "a rock" who "always thought of others before herself".

Ms Seagrave's family said: "She was one of a kind, an eccentric character who was stubbornly independent, feisty, brave and not afraid of anything."

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The women were found dead outside a house in Crawley Down

