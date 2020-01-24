Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The 18-year-old died at the scene in Newhaven

A teenager has denied the murder of an 18-year-old autistic man.

Ollie Wells was found stabbed in Elphick Road in Newhaven, East Sussex, on Monday 6 January.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Lewes Crown Court earlier.

His trial at the same court has been listed to start on 22 June. Mr Wells's family has previously paid tribute to a "much loved" member of their family.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ollie Wells died on 6 January

