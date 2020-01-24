Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to St Margaret's CofE Primary School in Littlehampton at 08:00 GMT

A man has been arrested after a schoolgirl rang police to say she had run off from an attempted abduction.

The child reported being grabbed by her arm in Littlehampton, Sussex Police said.

Officers were called to St Margaret's Church of England primary school in Arundel Road at about 08:00 GMT.

A 29-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction and is in police custody.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.