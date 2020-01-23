Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Milo Ingles-Bailey and his mum Gina Ingles died in a house fire in July 2018

A man has been arrested at Gatwick Airport over a house fire that killed a mother and her four-year-old son.

Gina Ingles and Milo Ingles-Bailey died in an arson attack at their home in Croxden Way, Eastbourne, in July 2018.

A 29-year-old man from St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder as he returned to the UK on 15 January.

Four other men have been arrested in connection with the deaths, but none has been charged.

Fire tore through the home at about 01:00 BST on 10 July 2018.

Miss Ingles' partner Toby Jarrett, 27, escaped the burning building through a first-floor window, sustaining serious burn injuries.

Det Insp Gordon Denslow said the arrest was a "significant development" in the investigation.

"We continue to pursue those responsible for this, and will do so relentlessly on behalf of Gina and Milo's family, who continue to grieve for the loss of their daughter and grandson," he said.

The 29-year-old suspect was interviewed by police and released on bail until 13 February.

In December, a 41-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 28-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. Both have been released under investigation.

A 24-year-old arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder remains under investigation, while a fifth man, 48, arrested on suspicion of the same offences has been released without charge.