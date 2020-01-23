Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Steven Bouquet denies killing nine cats and injuring seven others

A security guard has denied killing nine cats in a spate of night time attacks in the Brighton area.

Steven Bouquet, 53, of Rose Hill Terrace in Brighton, East Sussex, is also accused over attacks that left seven other cats seriously injured.

He appeared in the dock at Brighton Magistrates' Court.

Mr Bouquet is charged with 16 counts of criminal damage and one of possession of a knife which relate to incidents between 2 October 2018 and 1 June 2019.

The charges follow a spate of attacks on cats around the city, which the prosecutor David Holman said took place mostly at night.

Mr Bouquet entered not guilty pleas to all 16 charges of criminal damage and also denied a single charge of possession of a knife.

He was bailed to appear at Lewes Crown Court for a hearing on 20 February.

