Image copyright Google Image caption Robertsbridge Community College drug detection dogs would be brought on to the school site

Four pupils at an East Sussex school have been expelled after a student took ecstasy during the school day.

The Year 11 student at Robertsbridge Community College was taken to A&E by members of staff after he confessed to taking the class A drug on Friday.

In a letter to parents, the head teacher, Zak Vice said: "Misuse of drugs is not only extremely dangerous, but completely unacceptable."

He said following an investigation four pupils had been permanently excluded.

Mr Vice said: "I have been clear to everyone in our wider school community that there is no place for illicit substances, alcohol or weapons here."

He said parents had been told drug detection dogs would be brought on to the school site.

The boy has suffered no ill effects, Mr Vice said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Three 15-year-old boys are currently being treated as suspects. There have been no arrests."

Robertsbridge Community college is attended by students aged between 11 and 16.

Mr Vice said: "We have invested a significant amount of time and resources over the last year to ensure that we educate our students about the dangers associated with illicit substances."

In February 2019 a "small number" of pupils were taken to hospital after taking fake Xanax tablets which had been laced with Fentanyl.

They were taken to hospital with symptoms linked to the potentially deadly synthetic opioid.