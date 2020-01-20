Image copyright Nettie Glandfield Image caption The olive ridley turtle is normally found off the warmer shores of Mexico

A rare turtle which was found stranded off the south coast of England by two women out swimming has died.

The injured olive ridley turtle, usually found in Mexico or the Canaries, was spotted 20m off Seaford beach in East Sussex on Saturday.

Emma Holter and Lisa Glandfield brought the reptile to shore and saw it had injuries to its face and shell.

It was taken to Brighton Sea Life centre for emergency care but could not be saved.

In a statement, the centre said: "The female turtle presented with a very low body temperature and severe dehydration, as well as some other injuries.

"Despite the very best efforts of our specialist marine biology and veterinary teams, the turtle hasn't survived."

Image copyright Nettie Glandfield Image caption The turtle was less than half a metre in length - olive ridleys usually grow to about 1m

The centre said the species was normally found in warmer climates and it was unsure why it was found in cold, shallow waters.

Announcing the animal's death "with great sadness", it thanked everyone involved in the rescue attempt.

The vulnerable species of turtle was also found in British waters in 2016, off the north coast of Wales.