Image copyright Family handout Image caption Nicola Redman has been described as "the life and soul of the family"

A man arrested over the death of a mother of two who fell from a tower block has been released on bail.

Nicola Redman fell at seven floors at Clarendon House, Clarendon Road, in Hove, at about 05:55 GMT on Saturday.

Ms Redman, 33, and the 52-year-old arrested man were known to each other. He is due to answer bail on 13 February, Sussex Police said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed due to recent police contact with the pair.

"Life is not going to be the same without her," 33-year-old Ms Redman's family said in a statement.