Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police say victims had their credit cards and driving licences cloned

Seven men have been charged over a fraud which allegedly claimed more than 70 victims across south-east England.

The accused - whose ages range from 20 to 78 - are said to have been part of a plot in which credit cards and driving licences were cloned.

The South East Regional Organised Crime Unit said the people targeted lived in Kent, East Sussex, West Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, Dorset and Oxfordshire.

The fraud is alleged to have occurred between September 2017 and August 2018.

The accused are:

William Benning, aged 32, of Callisto Close, Crawley, West Sussex, in charged with six counts of money laundering

Daniel Myers, 42, of no fixed abode, who is charged with three counts of money laundering, one count of conspiracy to commit fraud, one count of fraud and one count of possession of cocaine

Peter Heather, 78, of Hazlitt Road, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, who was charged with five counts of fraud

Malcolm McGregor, 37, of Moor Park Crescent, Crawley, West Sussex, who was charged with three counts of money laundering

Kenneth Korsah, 42, of Goldhawk Road, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and one count of fraud

Zakiyyah McCurbin-Myers, 20, of Garton Place, Wandsworth, London, who was charged with one count of fraud

Imarn Bhatti, 32, of Rushmans Road, Horsham, West Sussex, who was charged with one count of money laundering

All seven are due to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court on 12 February.