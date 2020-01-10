Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Police want to trace anyone who saw Billy Henham after about 18:00 GMT on New Year's Eve

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found dead in Brighton.

Billy Henham, 24, from Henfield in West Sussex, was found in a building in North Street on 2 January.

A 19-year-old man, from Croydon, and a 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, were detained on Thursday and remain in custody.

Three other people who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on conditional bail.

