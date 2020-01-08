Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ollie Wells's family have paid tribute to him

A teenager has been charged with murder after a man died at the scene of a stabbing in Newhaven.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before magistrates in Brighton on Thursday, Sussex Police said.

Oliver Wells died after an incident in Elphick Road at the junction with Ship Street on Monday night.

His family paid tribute to the 18-year-old, who was known as Ollie, as a "much loved" member of their family.

In the tribute issued through the police, the family revealed Mr Wells had autism and had faced many challenges which "left him vulnerable".

They said: "Ollie had substantial needs which meant that over the last couple of years we were not able to care for him within the family home, however he was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by us all."