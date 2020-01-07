Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Manning died after choking on a piece of sausage at Butlin's holiday park in Bognor Regis

Paramedics trying to reach a choking toddler at Butlin's told an inquest they had to abandon their ambulance due to the road being blocked.

James Manning was at the Bognor Regis resort in June 2018 when he choked on a sausage.

The two-year-old from Battle, East Sussex, died on 20 June 2018, two weeks after he choked.

An inquest in Crawley heard the medics' arrival was delayed by three minutes.

James had been enjoying a trip to the West Sussex holiday park with his mother and grandmother when he started choking on the piece of sausage on 6 June.

They had been eating breakfast in the Ocean Drive restaurant at the resort when he got into difficulty.

Butlin's has denied claims from James' family that staff did not assist the toddler when he was choking.

Paramedics Steve Andrews and Tom Dimmock told the inquest how they were delayed in getting to James and were first sent to the wrong entrance.

Mr Andrews said: "The security person came out. I said I have got a cardiac arrest.

"He says 'don't know anything about it'."

He was told he needed to go to another entrance to the holiday park, by which time Mr Dimmock had pulled up behind him.

Mr Andrews said it was "probably one to two minutes" between arriving at the wrong entrance, talking to the security guard and then getting to the correct entrance.

However, Mr Dimmock told the inquest their way was then blocked by collapsable bollards, which a security guard was trying to take down.

"He was struggling with them so we made quite a quick decision based on it being a cardiac arrest to proceed on foot," Mr Dimmock added.

Thomas Coke-Smyth, representing James' mother Natalie Reeves, suggested the total delay the paramedics faced after arriving at Butlin's was two minutes and 45 seconds.

The inquest continues.

