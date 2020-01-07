Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Sandy Seagrave and Amy Appleton were found dead in Hazel Way, Crawley Down

Two women killed in a West Sussex village died of head injuries, a coroner has been told.

Sandy Seagrave, 76, and Amy Appleton, 32, were found dead outside a house in Crawley Down on 22 December.

A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was taken to hospital in a "very unstable condition" but is no longer critical, police said.

Post-mortem examinations found both women died of a "head injury", a coroner's court in Crawley heard.

Opening inquests into both deaths, senior coroner Penelope Schofield said she was satisfied the women had "died an unnatural death".

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A man found injured at the scene was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder

The family of Ms Appleton, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down, said the teacher was a "rock" who was "dedicated" to her pupils at Copthorne Church of England Junior School.

Ms Seagrave, of Kiln Road, Crawley Down, was "one of a kind", her family said.

In a tribute, she was described as "an eccentric character who was stubbornly independent, feisty, brave and not afraid of anything".

The condition of the 37-year-old suspect "continues to improve", Sussex Police said.

He has been transferred from an intensive treatment unit and is on a ward.