Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police have recovered a knife from the scene of the attack

A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in East Sussex.

Police were called to a property in Elphick Road, Newhaven, at 23:30 GMT on Monday and despatched armed officers to the scene.

An air ambulance landed nearby but despite efforts to save him, the man died at the scene.

Sussex Police said the 18-year-old victim and his alleged assailant were known to each other.

Neighbour Geoff Sutliffe witnessed the aftermath of the attack.

He told the BBC he was alerted by "a lot of shouting" just before midnight. He looked out of his window and saw armed police going into the house opposite.

He said: "We saw the air ambulance and the two ambulance crews trying to resuscitate the young boy. It was saddening really. I just felt so sick.

"My neighbour was crying. We were just all in shock."

Image copyright Paul Cutler Image caption An air ambulance landed nearby but the victim died at the scene

A cordon has been erected while forensics teams carry out their investigations and a heavy police presence remains at the scene.

In a statement, Sussex Police said a knife had been found at the scene and the family of the victim was being supported by specially-trained officers.

Det Insp Simon Dunn of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team added: "This is a tragic incident and we are working to establish the full circumstances.

"It is already clear that the victim and his alleged assailant are known to each other and we are not currently looking for anyone else suspected of having been involved in the attack itself."

However, he said the force was keen to speak to anyone who was in the area in the late evening, who may have witnessed an altercation.

Image copyright Paul Cutler Image caption There was a heavy police presence overnight