A two-year-old boy choked to death on a piece of sausage at a Butlin's holiday park, an inquest has heard.

James Manning had been on a trip to the seaside resort in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, with his mother and grandmother on 6 June 2018.

His grandmother told the inquest that Butlin's staff did not assist while James struggled to breathe outside the resort's Ocean Drive Restaurant.

Butlin's does not accept the claim and the inquest continues.

James's mother, Natalie Reeves, told the inquest "it seemed like everybody was just standing around" while two holidaymakers gave her son CPR.

Miss Reeves said James had a history of choking issues and breathing difficulties, including one incident where he choked on a piece of popcorn chicken while with his family.

In that instance, James turned blue and lost consciousness while waiting for an ambulance, but paramedics were able to revive him and he recovered.

'Enjoying the holiday'

His grandmother, Angela Knight, said James was "full of energy" during their first two days in Bognor Regis.

"He was doing extremely well, no problems at all. He was just in his element enjoying the holiday," she said.

However, on the third day James started choking while eating sausage.

Miss Reeves said: "He must have had a piece that we hadn't cut up small enough yet.

"At that point I said to mum, I think he's choking, but I didn't honestly know how big it was."

She told the coroner she put her son across her knees face down and started hitting him on the back to clear his airway.

Ms Knight said some staff were present but "there weren't any Butlin's staff who helped with James".

Chris Green, representing Butlin's, suggested that six members of staff had been present, including two first aiders.

He disputed that staff failed to assist, adding that one staff member would give evidence at the inquest in due course.

James died on 20 June at Southampton General Hospital.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was hypoxic ischemic brain injury, a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Consultant paediatric pathologist Samantha Holden said the brain injury was caused by a previous cardiac arrest following choking.

The inquest continues.

