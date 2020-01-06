Image copyright Graham Lyn Image caption The fire broke out in the hotel basement

The owners of a fire-damaged hotel in East Sussex have submitted plans for its partial demolition.

The Grade II* listed Claremont Hotel in Eastbourne was engulfed in flames on 22 November.

Eastbourne Borough Council received an application from Daish Holidays for the partial destruction of the building.

A period of statutory consultation is now under way and the work could take place within weeks.

Part of the rear wall of the hotel collapsed on 27 November and a second part of the structure fell on 14 December.

Eastbourne Borough Council said all comments on the application must be received by 17 January and an update would follow.

