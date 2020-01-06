Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Police want to trace anyone who saw Billy Henham after about 18:00 GMT on New Year's Eve

Three people arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found dead in Brighton have been released on bail.

Billy Henham, 24, from Henfield in West Sussex, was found in a building in North Street on Thursday afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy of no fixed address, an 18-year-old Greenwich man and a 26-year-old man from Hove were arrested.

They were bailed until the 27, 28, and 29 January respectively, while police inquiries continue.

Det Ch Insp Mark Chapman from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: "Our thoughts remain with Billy's family and friends at this difficult time"

Urging witnesses to contact the force, he added: "We would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw Billy on New Year's Eve in Brighton from about 6pm onwards."

