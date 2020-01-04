Man found dead in Brighton city centre building named
A man whose body was found in a building in the centre of Brighton has been named as 24-year-old Billy Henham.
Mr Henham, from Henfield in West Sussex, was found in a building in North Street at 16:30 GMT on Thursday.
Police say they particularly want to speak to anyone who saw him after about 18:00 on New Year's Eve.
An 18-year-old man from Greenwich, a 16-year-old boy of no fixed address, and a 26-year-old man from Hove have all been arrested, Sussex Police said.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.