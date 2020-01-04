Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Police want to trace anyone who saw Billy Henham after about 18:00 GMT on New Year's Eve

A man whose body was found in a building in the centre of Brighton has been named as 24-year-old Billy Henham.

Mr Henham, from Henfield in West Sussex, was found in a building in North Street at 16:30 GMT on Thursday.

Police say they particularly want to speak to anyone who saw him after about 18:00 on New Year's Eve.

An 18-year-old man from Greenwich, a 16-year-old boy of no fixed address, and a 26-year-old man from Hove have all been arrested, Sussex Police said.

