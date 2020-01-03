Sussex

Teenagers arrested after man's body found in Brighton

  • 3 January 2020
North Street, Brighton
Image caption An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested

Two teenagers have been arrested after a man's body was found in Brighton.

The death of the man on Thursday at a building in North Street is being treated as unexplained, Sussex Police said.

An 18-year-old man from Greenwich and a 16-year-old boy, of no fixed address, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, a police spokesman said.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to contact police.

