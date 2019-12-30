Image copyright Family handout Image caption Amy Appleton was an "incredible, dedicated teacher", her family said

A primary school teacher found killed outside a house in West Sussex along with another woman has been described by her family as "a rock".

Amy Appleton, 32, was found dead in her road - in Hazel Way, Crawley Down - on 22 December with Sandy Seagrave, 76.

Ms Appleton's family said she was an "incredible, dedicated teacher" who would be missed by her school.

A 37-year-old man, who is currently on life support in hospital, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder.

In a statement, the family of Ms Appleton, who taught at the nearby Copthorne Church of England Junior School, said: "She was a rock for her family, a rock for her friends and most of all a rock for herself. Amy always thought of others before herself.

"Her light will always shine in our lives but a hole has been left with broken hearts."

The arrested man, who was found seriously injured inside the house, is said to be critically ill at Brighton's Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sandy Seagrave was "not afraid of anything", her family said

The family of Sandy Seagrave, who lived in Kiln Road, earlier paid tribute to her saying: "She was one of a kind, an eccentric character who was stubbornly independent, feisty, brave and not afraid of anything.

"She was devoted to children and especially animals, including a wild fox who we are continuing to feed now that she has gone."

A double murder investigation was launched after police officers were called to the home shortly after at 10:00 GMT on 22 December.

A Sussex Police spokesman said one of the women was known to the suspect.

Police have not yet released details of how the two women died, but said it was not a knife attack.

