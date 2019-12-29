Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police hope CCTV footage of the "slight bounce" in Anthony Knott's walk will jog someone's memory

A missing firefighter's distinctive walk may help police track his movements before he disappeared.

Anthony Knott, 33, went missing during a work night out in Lewes, East Sussex, on 20 December.

Sussex Police hope CCTV footage of the "slight bounce" in his step will jog someone's memory.

The London firefighter has not been seen since leaving colleagues at The Lamb pub in Fisher Street for unknown reasons at about 19:15 GMT.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The firefighter was due home in the early hours of 21 December

The footage shows Mr Knott, of Orpington, walking along White Hill at 19:19, before heading back along the road in the opposite direction about 20 minutes later.

Search teams have scoured the River Ouse and nearby open-air Pells Pool, which was severely affected by flood water in recent days.

Ch Insp Sarah Godley said the footage "may jog someone's memory from that night".

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption A CCTV image shows Anthony Knott in Market Street walking back towards the pub

Police previously said there was nothing to suggest his disappearance was the result of a criminal act and no evidence he had left the town.

Ch Insp Godley added: "We will continue to search for Anthony until we get the answers his family are so desperately seeking.

"The flood water has been making some of the searches difficult but we remain committed to our searches to find Anthony."

Mr Knott, who is 5ft 8ins (1.73m) tall, was wearing a black long-sleeved top, dark denim coat, dark jeans and black shoes.