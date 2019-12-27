Three held after six injured in fight outside Bexhill pub
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after six people were injured in a fight outside a pub.
Police were called to London Road, in Bexhill, East Sussex, just after 02:00 GMT on Saturday to reports of a fracas.
Officers said a group of about 20 people were involved in the fight outside The Town House pub.
Five people suffered head injuries, one of which is serious, while another person suffered a broken arm.
The three arrested men, who are all from Bexhill, have been released on bail until 17 January.