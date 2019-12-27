Image copyright Google Image caption Six people were injured in the fight outside The Town House pub

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after six people were injured in a fight outside a pub.

Police were called to London Road, in Bexhill, East Sussex, just after 02:00 GMT on Saturday to reports of a fracas.

Officers said a group of about 20 people were involved in the fight outside The Town House pub.

Five people suffered head injuries, one of which is serious, while another person suffered a broken arm.

The three arrested men, who are all from Bexhill, have been released on bail until 17 January.