Image caption Samson nearly died after being stabbed in the stomach in November 2018

A man has been charged after a number of fatal attacks on cats in the Brighton area.

Steven Bouquet, 52, is facing 16 charges of criminal damage, relating to attacks on 16 cats, nine of which were killed and seven were seriously hurt.

The alleged incidents took place between October 2018 and June 2019.

Mr Bouquet, from the London Road area of Brighton, is also charged with possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 23 January.