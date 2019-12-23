Dr Ranj helps rider injured in pantomime accident
A motorbike stunt rider injured in an accident during a pantomime was tended to by the celebrity doctor in the cast.
CBeebies star Ranj Singh was on hand as riders collided during a matinee performance of Mother Goose at The Marlowe in Canterbury on Saturday.
The theatre said the TV medic - known as Dr Ranj - helped Dru Madorf while "wearing a glittery pantomime costume".
Ms Madorf, who spent 24 hours in hospital, said she suffered "some bruises and a chipped fingernail".
The accident took place as three riders performed in a scene - called the "globe of speed" - in which they spin around a large, metal cage.
The theatre said: "We're so grateful to the local paramedics who came out, and of course, to our very own Dr Ranj, who supported and attended Dru even though he was wearing a glittery pantomime costume."
Dr Ranj - who appeared in Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, presents children's show Get Well Soon and is This Morning's resident doctor - is starring as Charlie Goose in his first pantomime turn.
South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was called to the theatre at 16:20 GMT to "reports of a person with a potential neck injury".
The performance was called to a halt after the accident and audience members were offered tickets for another showing.