Concern for London firefighter missing in Lewes

  • 23 December 2019
Anthony Knott Image copyright Family handout
Image caption The firefighter was "adamant" he would be home in the early hours of the morning, his partner said.

The partner of a firefighter who went missing on a work night out said his disappearance was "completely out of character".

Police in Sussex say they are "increasingly concerned" about Anthony Knott, who has been missing since Friday.

The 33-year-old from Orpington, was last seen at a pub in Lewes, with a group of 12 London firefighters.

Lucy Otto said: "The longer it goes on, the more worried we're getting."

Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex, the mum-of-four added: "I've been asked questions like 'was he depressed?', but I can categorically say that he was in a happy mood.

"He loved his job, he loved his family, it was just simply a Christmas night out."

'I feel numb'

Mr Knott was due home at 02:00 GMT on Saturday, and Ms Otto said he was "very adamant" he would be home in time as she had to leave for work at 03:00.

The group were moving between various pubs, but he was last seen at 19:30 in The Lamb in Fisher Street.

Ms Otto said: "I just feel numb... it's very strange. It's the not knowing, it's terrible.

"It's quite a small town, so it's just strange that no one's seen him."

Mr Knott, who is 5ft 8ins (1.73m) tall, was wearing a black long sleeve top, dark denim coat, dark denim jeans and black shoes.

He has two tattoos, a Tottenham Hotspur logo on his arm, and a wolf.

