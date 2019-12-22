Crawley Down: Man arrested as two women found dead outside house
Two women have been found dead outside a house in West Sussex.
A man, who has been arrested on suspicion of murder, was found seriously injured inside the property in Hazel Way, Crawley Down. He has been taken to hospital.
Reports suggested a knife had been involved in the attack, according to the Press Association.
Sussex Police has declared a major incident and said it was believed to be an isolated attack.
Det Ch Insp Alex Geldart said: "This is a fast-moving investigation which will see significant police resources deployed to the scene for the foreseeable future. We are grateful for the support and patience of the local community while we conduct our inquiries.
"My thoughts are very much with the friends and family of the two women who have sadly lost their lives."
