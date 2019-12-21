Image copyright Google Image caption East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service say a man died in a crash in Forest Row

A man was killed and another man was injured in a car crash in the early hours.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the car left the road in Forest Row at about 00:50 GMT.

Fire and rescue crews from East Sussex and Surrey were called to London Road. They said one man died and another suffered injuries in the crash.

Sussex police said the car was found in a ditch. Officers said one man died at the scene.

