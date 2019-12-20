Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The woman's body was found at a house in Rotherfield

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in East Sussex have arrested a second man.

The body of a woman in her 50s was discovered in a property in Court Meadow Close, Rotherfield, on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 35-year-old man, also from Crawley, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday.

Both men remain in custody.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.