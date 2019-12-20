Image copyright The Priory Group Image caption Inspectors returned for an unannounced inspection on 12 December

A mental health hospital ward for children and young people has been rated inadequate after concerns were raised to the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Priory Hospital Ticehurst House in East Sussex was previously rated "good".

Since then, though, staff numbers have fallen and the CQC found it was no longer safe or well-led.

The number of occasions when children were physically restrained had also increased, the CQC said.

The inspection was carried out after concerns were raised by families and the public, highlighting poor staffing levels, high use of agency staff and poor medicines management.

Kevin Cleary, CQC's deputy chief inspector of hospitals, said the level of care "fell well below the standard that children and young people should expect".

A warning notice was issued ordering immediate improvements. Inspectors returned for an unannounced inspection on 12 December, and found some progress.

Mr Clearly added: "It will take time for the improved processes to demonstrate the sustained improvements but we will continue to monitor the hospital closely."