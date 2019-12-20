Image copyright Family handout Image caption Georgina Gharsallah's body has never been found

The family of a woman missing for 21 months have created their own reconstruction of her last movements.

Georgina Gharsallah was 30 when she vanished in Worthing, West Sussex, in March 2018.

Her disappearance is being treated as murder by Sussex Police.

Miss Gharsallah's family say they have had to take the lead in the investigation because the police have been "so reluctant to do the basics, never mind go the extra mile".

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Miss Gharsallah went to a phone shop but did not meet her father as agreed

Andrea Gharsallah, the missing woman's mother, said: "Sadly, we as a family feel that wherever there was a choice for Sussex Police to do more or less, they did less."

The family have recruited Clive Driscoll, a former detective chief inspector who led the investigation into the death of Stephen Lawrence, for technical guidance.

Image copyright Find Georgina Image caption The family have created their own reconstruction in a bid to trace Miss Gharsallah

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "This is an active case and we remain committed to finding missing Georgina and have dedicated detectives working on the case.

"Since Georgina was reported missing, with her family's agreement, we have issued nine public appeals via the media, 47 public appeals via social media, a video appeal from the family and another from a senior officer, and have worked with the Crimestoppers and Missing Persons charity to deliver public information campaigns including via posters, bus advertising and via local organisations, all appealing for information.

"These have led to media coverage and extensive online engagement locally. Despite this, and all other investigative lines of inquiry to date, we have been unable to find any proof that Georgina is alive or bring her family the answers they so desperately need."

The force has recently raised a reward for information for £5,000 to £10,000.

