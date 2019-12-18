Bognor murder probe continues after man and woman released
- 18 December 2019
A man and a woman arrested on suspicion of murdering a 32-year-old man have been released while inquiries continue.
Sussex Police said an intensive investigation was continuing into the death of Daniel Weyman who was found with critical injuries in Bognor.
"We are currently in consultation with the CPS," a police spokesman said.
Mr Weyman was found in Belmont Street, the road where he lived, in the early hours of 22 September. He was airlifted to hospital but later died.