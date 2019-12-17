Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The inspection revealed a mixed picture for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) needs to improve the effectiveness of the service it provides, according to inspectors.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found it "required improvement" at effectively keeping people safe.

However, inspectors said it was good at responding to fires and other emergencies, and national risks.

ESFRS said it had made "significant progress" since the inspection in June.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mark O'Brien said the report recognised the "hard work of all staff and volunteers and it recognises we are good in a number of key critical areas".

"It recognises we have some work to do and some improvements in a number of other areas, but collectively we are committed to doing that work to make sure the service is one we can be proud of and delivers for our communities," he said.

Inspectors found the service requires improvement to:

Its understanding of the risk of fire and other emergencies

The way it prevents fires and other risks

How it protects the public through fire regulation, including ensuring "high-risk" buildings are inspected "within set timescales"

The way it looks after its workforce

HMICFRS said the service was good at using its resources efficiently and had realistic and robust financial plans in place.

It also had the fastest response time of any rural fire service, with an average response time of eight minutes and 22 seconds.

But HMICFRS said: "Overall, we would like to see improvements in the year ahead."