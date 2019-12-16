Image copyright Stephen Curtis Image caption Part of the Claremont Hotel collapsed on Saturday 14 December

A second part of a Victorian seafront hotel which was destroyed in a huge blaze has collapsed.

The Grade II* listed Claremont Hotel in Eastbourne was engulfed in flames as guests were having breakfast on 22 November.

Five days later, part of the rear wall collapsed amid reports a chimney "appeared to be moving".

A second part of the structure fell on Saturday, with a witness reporting hearing a "terrific bang".

Marion Curtis told the BBC: "I was taking photos of the Claremont, when there was a terrific bang and part of the structure fell down.

"A cloud of dust came across the road, causing everybody to run."

George Brown, managing director at Daish's Holidays, said: "Following a fire at the Claremont hotel on 22 November we have been working with local authorities and a specialist surveyor to agree the best course of action for the site.

"We are aware that part of the structure has now collapsed and continue to consult with the surveyor to confirm the recommended next steps for the building."

