Abdul Deghayes murder trial jury dismissed
- 13 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The jury in the murder trial of a man accused of stabbing another man to death in Brighton has failed to reach a verdict.
Abdul Deghayes, the brother of two British teenagers who were killed while fighting in Syria, was stabbed eight times, Hove Crown Court heard.
Daniel Macleod, 36, of Lambeth, London, denies murder, and Stephen Burns, 55, of Brighton, denies assisting him.
The jury was discharged and a retrial has been scheduled for June 2020.