Boys arrested after firefighters attacked in Eastbourne
Two teenagers have been arrested after firefighters were attacked with pebbles and planks of wood.
They had been responding to a fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne, East Sussex at about 18:30 GMT on 2 December when they came under attack.
One firefighter was injured after being hit on the head by a pebble.
Two boys, aged 14 and 15, arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent have been released on bail until 8 January next year.
