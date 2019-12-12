Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at Shinewater Park in Eastbourne

Two teenagers have been arrested after firefighters were attacked with pebbles and planks of wood.

They had been responding to a fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne, East Sussex at about 18:30 GMT on 2 December when they came under attack.

One firefighter was injured after being hit on the head by a pebble.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent have been released on bail until 8 January next year.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.