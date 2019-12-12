Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Jack Robson pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving

A man who drove a stolen car into two police officers and another driver has been jailed.

Jack Robson, 20, of Holly Drive, Wick, Littlehampton, West Sussex, crashed into the group during a routine police drugs check on the A259 in September.

Police constables Lisa Holt and Tim Bradbury and member of the public Stephen Nichols were seriously injured.

Robson was sentenced to four years and eight months having pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court on 23 October.

Sentencing him on Thursday, Judge Roger Hetherington said he had caused "catastrophic injuries".

PC Holt suffered a fractured knee and pubis, and Pc Bradbury a fractured right arm, shoulder, leg and knee.

Mr Nichols suffered a fractured spine, cuts to the back of his head and other cuts and bruises.

Prosecutor Thomas Wilkins said neither of the officers had yet been able to return to work and Mr Nichols faced having to change his career as a digger driver.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Two police officers and a man were injured in the crash in Littlehampton

The court heard how Robson had driven just 200m in the stolen Mercedes S-Class, hitting speeds of 40-60mph before crashing into the officers at the side of the road in Littlehampton early on 23 September.

Mr Wilkins said Robson had poor eyesight and was not wearing glasses when he mounted the pavement and hit the three victims, who were standing next to several police cars with blue lights on.

Gregory Fishwick, defending, said: "He made a misjudgement over where the police were and how he could get round them.

"He is dreadfully sorry for the long-term injuries to these people."

Robson pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, burglary and driving a vehicle without a licence, without insurance and with uncorrected vision.

He was banned from driving for five years and four months.