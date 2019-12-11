Image copyright Eddie Mitchell

A man has been re-arrested over the death of a 75-year-old man following reports a row broke out after a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called to the A259 in Shoreham, West Sussex, just before 16:00 GMT on 5 December.

Sussex Police said it was investigating whether the death of the Honda driver was due to a medical episode or the actions of the other driver.

A 28-year-old man, from Worthing, has been re-arrested.

He was held on suspicion of causing death by careless and inconsiderate driving but has since been released while inquiries continue.

He was initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of common assault.

Police said the cars "clipped wing mirrors" in the minor crash close to Brooklands Park.