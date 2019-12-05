Image copyright Eddie Mitchell

A driver has died and another has been arrested after a reported row following a car crash in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to the A259, close to the Saltings roundabout in Shoreham, just before 16:00 GMT.

Prior to this, a silver Honda CR-V and a white Toyota Aygo "apparently clipped wing mirrors" close to Brooklands Park.

Sussex Police said the Aygo then followed the Honda towards Shoreham until both vehicles stopped and a dispute reportedly took place.

The force is investigating whether the death of the 75-year-old Honda driver, a man from Hove, was due to a medical episode or the actions of the other driver.

The other driver, a 28-year-old man from Worthing, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of common assault and is in custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses, in particular, any other drivers with dashcam footage of the vehicles at any point between Worthing and Shoreham.

