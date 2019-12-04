Image copyright Sussex Police/Eddie Mitchell Image caption Suel Delgado died in hospital after being hit by a car on Brighton seafront

Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was hit by a car in Brighton have arrested a third man.

Suel Delgado, 20, suffered head injuries when he and two others were hit by a BMW X6 following a fight in Marine Parade at about 05:20 GMT on Sunday.

Two men have already been arrested in connection with the attack which left two other men seriously injured.

A third man, aged 26, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Image copyright Josie Hannett Image caption Marine Parade was closed between Brighton Pier and Camelford Street following the crash

A man aged 33, held on suspicion of attempted murder and rearrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.

A 32-year-old man held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been released while inquiries continue.

The two other injured men, aged 18 and 22, are in a serious condition in hospital, police said.

Det Ch Insp Chris Friday said: "We would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or has any information about it."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.