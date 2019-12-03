Image copyright Sussex Police/Eddie Mitchell Image caption Suel Delgado died in hospital after being hit by a car on Brighton seafront

Tributes have been paid to a footballer who died when he was struck by a car on the Sussex coast.

Suel Delgado, 20, suffered head injuries when he and two others were hit by a BMW X6 following a fight in Marine Parade, at about 05:20 GMT on Sunday.

Sussex Police has launched a murder investigation.

Loxwood Football Club said: "We will miss everything about you; your cheeky smile, energy and jokes."

Image copyright Josie Hannett Image caption Marine Parade was closed between Brighton Pier and Camelford Street following the crash

A man, 33, held on suspicion of attempted murder remains in custody.

A 32-year-old man held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been released while inquiries continue.

The two other injured men, aged 18 and 22, are in a serious condition in hospital, police said.

Mr Delgado's family said: "Suel was a beloved son, brother and friend. He always took care of his family and he will be sadly missed."

In a Facebook post, Loxwood Football Club said: "This is the hardest tweet as a club we have ever had to do but sadly we have lost a member of our Magpie family.

"Suel Delgado passed away yesterday.

‪"We will miss everything about you; your cheeky smile, energy and jokes. Such a lovely lad to have around the club."‬

