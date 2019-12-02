Image copyright Google Image caption Three people were sentenced for their part in a fight between two families in Haywards Heath

Three people, including a teenager, have been sentenced for their part in a street fight between two families.

The fight happened in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, following a collision between two white transit vans at 11:00 GMT on 30 April.

Groups from each van began to fight at the scene in American Lane and one man's arm was broken.

Mark Brazil was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Hove Trial Centre.

The 40-year-old, of American Lane, admitted one charge of possession of an offensive weapon. He must also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Sue Brazil, also 40, and of the same address, admitted possession of an article with a blade or point. She was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was handed a 12-month referral order having admitted two charges of possession of an article with a bladed or point.

