Image copyright Josie Hannett Image caption Marine Parade was closed between Brighton Pier and Camelford Street

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were struck by a car.

The men suffered serious injuries when they were hit by a BMW X6 following a fight in Brighton, Sussex, at about 05:20 GMT on Sunday.

The car was later found abandoned. One of those injured is in a critical condition.

A 32-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and is in custody.

Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption Items of clothing were seen scattered across the road near the scene of the collision

Sussex Police was called to initial reports of a large fight in Marine Parade and, as they responded, the men were hit by the car.

The man in a critical condition is aged 20, and the other men injured are aged 18 and 22.

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.