Attempted murder arrest after three hit by car in Brighton
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were struck by a car.
The men suffered serious injuries when they were hit by a BMW X6 following a fight in Brighton, Sussex, at about 05:20 GMT on Sunday.
The car was later found abandoned. One of those injured is in a critical condition.
A 32-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and is in custody.
Sussex Police was called to initial reports of a large fight in Marine Parade and, as they responded, the men were hit by the car.
The man in a critical condition is aged 20, and the other men injured are aged 18 and 22.
Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.
