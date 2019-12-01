Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption Items of clothing were seen scattered across the road near the scene of the collision

Two people are in hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a car during a fight in Brighton.

Police said three men were struck by the car as a large group of people fought with weapons in Marine Parade at about 05:20 GMT.

A "fast moving investigation" had established the attack was not terror-related, Sussex Police said.

The car was found abandoned and a man, 32, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.