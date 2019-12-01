Brighton crash: Three men hit by car during 'fight with weapons'
- 1 December 2019
Two people are in hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a car during a fight in Brighton.
Police said three men were struck by the car as a large group of people fought with weapons in Marine Parade at about 05:20 GMT.
A "fast moving investigation" had established the attack was not terror-related, Sussex Police said.
The car was found abandoned and a man, 32, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.