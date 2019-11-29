Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police have now interviewed 23 people as part of their investigation

The number of deaths in a criminal investigation into nine care homes has risen to 14, police have said.

When the probe into the Sussex Health Care homes began in 2017, police were investigating alleged lack of care of 43 residents, 12 of whom had died.

Police said the probe now focused on 14 people who died and whether there was criminal liability over their deaths.

Officers found no evidence of any criminal offences in the other 29 cases, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

He said 23 people have so far been interviewed under caution.

Allegations include ill-treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker, failing to discharge general health and safety duty at work as an employee and manslaughter by gross negligence.

"We continue to keep families involved updated as the investigation progresses," the spokesman said.

He said police were consulting the Crown Prosecution Service but no decisions on prosecutions had been taken at this stage.

Sussex Health Care has been approached for comment.