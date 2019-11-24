Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Officers recovered 97 packages containing about a kilo of cocaine each

A huge haul of cocaine worth about £10m has been found concealed in a load of frozen fish in a refrigerated van.

The vehicle was searched by Border Force as it came off a ferry at Newhaven port, in East Sussex, in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers discovered 97 packages of the drug, each weighing about one kilo.

The driver of the van, James Satterley, 50, of Kings Lane, Cookham, in Maidenhead, Berkshire, has been charged with importing class A drugs.

He is due to appear before Brighton magistrates on Monday.

