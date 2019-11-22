Image copyright East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire at Claremont hotel started at about 08:50 GMT

A fire has broken out at a hotel in Eastbourne.

Claremont Hotel on the town's seafront was evacuated after the blaze started at about 08:50 GMT.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said all those inside had been accounted for. There have been no reports of any injuries, it added.

About 60 firefighters and 12 engines have been sent to the scene. Crews are using breathing apparatus and jets to tackle the blaze.

Nearby residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Roads in the area have been shut.

Image copyright East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The blaze started in the basement before spreading up the building, the fire service said