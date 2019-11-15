Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The body of Nicola Stevenson was discovered by a dog walker on Wednesday

A second man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a woman whose body was found in a wheelie bin in undergrowth.

Police have named her as 39-year-old Nicola Stevenson, from Lewes, although she has yet to be formally identified.

She was discovered at a recreation ground off Landport Road in Lewes, East Sussex, by a dog walker on Wednesday.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Lewes, while a 37-year-old man was arrested in a car park in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said both men, who were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder and are of no fixed address, remain in custody.

Ms Stevenson was found with a significant head injury, and a post-mortem examination showed that she died as a result of blunt force trauma to her head.

Her next-of-kin have been informed.

Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption Flowers left at the scene in Landport Road

Search and forensic teams remained at the recreation ground on Friday, and also at her home in nearby Stansfield Road.

Officers are trying to establish when Ms Stevenson was last seen alive and when her body was placed in the wheelie bin and dumped in the undergrowth.

They believe the body could have been at the location for some time.

Det Ch Insp Chris Friday said: "We know that the bin was probably there on 1 November.

"Our initial appeal prompted a number of calls around the wheelie bin... but I am really interested to hear from anyone who saw her after around the first week of October."